Latest Significant Trends for Customer Information System (CIS) Market Brief Analysis by Top Key Players – Avertra Corp, Agility CIS, Cayenta, Fluentgrid, Gentrack, HansenCX (Hansen Technologies), IBM Corporation, Open International, Vertex, Wipro Lt

An off-the-shelf report on Customer Information System (CIS) Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Customer Information System (CIS) is a system which assists the end users to manage entire customer data. Factors driving CIS market is rapid adoption of cloud-based technologies among the end users which increase the scope of CIS as well. Also, a rise in the conceptualization of smart cities has also raised the demand of CIS which is considered as some of the driving factors of CIS market. However, government regulations on part of data are rigid in nature which might affect the growth of the CIS market. Despite the restraining factor, rapid technological advancements including artificial intelligence are occurring at a high speed driven by rising digitization. It raises the need for CIS to know more about changing customer behavior towards the market. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the CIS market in the forthcoming period.

As leading companies in Customer Information System (CIS) Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Customer Information System (CIS) Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Customer Information System (CIS) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The overall Customer Information System (CIS) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Customer Information System (CIS) market.

