Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Hit $107,629 Million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 7.6% CAGR by 2022 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Mobile phone accessories include software or hardware components that are not vital to the operation of a cellular telephone. Nowadays, phones have multiple functions including accessing internet, taking pictures, listening to music, storage devices, and others. People even beautify and add value to their mobile phones with the help of various mobile accessories. These include protective cases, headphones, USB cables, power banks, chargers, portable speakers, memory cards, and selfie stick. These accessories enhance the functionality of the equipment and also provide protection.

The major factor affecting the market is the increase in adoption of smartphones, owing to features such as providing effective connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. These factors cumulatively drive the market growth and have generated a revenue of $61,370 million in 2014. The market is expected to reach $107,629 million by 2022 with a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012799



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

BYD company Limited

Plantronics, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

The mobile phone accessories market is driven by the rise in demand for wireless accessories owing to changing customer preferences to listen to music on portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets, through music streaming platforms like YouTube and sound cloud. The demand for mobile accessories has increased due to upsurge in disposable income and rise in popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. In addition, increasing Internet penetration has boosted the online retailing platform. However, excessive use of headphones affects the hearing ability of users, thus restricting the market growth. Rapid technological advancement including implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into battery, headphones, portable speakers, charger, memory card, power bank, and others (USB cable & selfie stick). Protective case accounted for maximum revenue share in 2014 and is anticipated to consolidate its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to its benefits such as protection from wear & tear, scratches, and other damage.

Distribution channel wise, it is bifurcated into offline (multi-brand and single-brand store) and online segment. The online retail store is expected to grow with a highest growth rate due to increase in Internet penetration and popularity of social networking websites. By price range, it is segmented into premium price, mid-price, and low price.

The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent respective countries. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2014 and is projected to continue to consolidate its position, owing to rise in disposable income, large population, and rapid growth of smartphone adoption.

Key players operating in the world mobile accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD company Limited, Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the world mobile accessories market, including current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of different stakeholders involved. Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022, which facilitate in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012799

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Battery

Headphones

Portable Speakers

Charger

Memory Card

Power Bank

Others (USB Cable & Selfie Stick)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Multi-Brand Store

Single-Brand Store

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876