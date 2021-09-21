Mortuary Refrigerator Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Market Share, Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2023

Mortuary refrigerators are the largely used equipment in the whole mortuary equipment market. These refrigerators have available with several features such as temperature adjustable knob, multiple chambers. Mortuary refrigerators are available in both positive and negative temperature facility. The positive temperature refrigerator slows down the degradation process of dead bodies for a period of time, and the negative temperature mortuary refrigerators are used to storage the body by freezing it and prevent degradation for longer duration. The increase in technology and rising demand for automation in mortuary procedures is one of the reasons for the larger share of the market.

The global mortuary refrigerator market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Mortuary refrigerators are used to keep dead bodies as a solution to maintain hygiene requirements in hospitals. The key factors contributing for the market growth are growing number of cancer patient and cancer-related research, increasing organ transplant, and growing demands for automation in mortuary procedures. Also, the increasing geriatric population, is contributing to drive the market. According to the United Census Bureau, the global-female-geriatric population is estimated to reach 4,139 million by 2030 from 3,601 million in 2015. However, the minimal awareness about mortuary equipment and fluctuating prices of raw materials and substituting products for mortuary refrigerators hinders the market growth.

There are several companies involved in manufacturing of mortuary refrigerators with advanced features and ease to use. However, the cost of mortuary refrigerators compare to other mortuary related products and presence of alternative products in the market are hindering the market growth.

Global Key Players

LEEC

Hygeco

Paragon scare Ltd.

Thalheimer Kühlung

Barber Medical

CEABIS

EIHF Isofroid

EVERmed

Fiocchetti and Funeralia

Segmentation

The global mortuary refrigerator market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into positive temperature, negative temperature refrigerators.

By application, the market is categorised into corpses storage and forensic investigation. On the basis of end-user, the global mortuary refrigerator market is categorised into forensic labs, research and academics, funeral homes, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Market Summary

The Americas dominates the global market for mortuary refrigerator owing to the increase in cancer and cancer-related research activities, increasing number of geriatric populations with health-related problems and presence of major market players within the region boosts the market growth. According to the Administration for Community Living in 2016, the number of older women within the region was estimated to be 26.7 million. Furthermore, the presence of developed economies and regulations by various authorities in healthcare sector within the region boosts the market growth.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global mortuary refrigerator market. The increase in demand for mortuary refrigerator by forensic labs and hospitals to store the dead bodies for investigation increases the market growth. These equipment’s are also, used to store the entire body donated for medical research purpose, which are used in medical colleges to teach human anatomy.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global mortuary refrigerator market in 2017. Factors such as increasing awareness about the advanced and innovative mortuary refrigerator, growing regulations and policies by various authorities regarding the hygiene in hospital drives the market growth.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds a least share in the global mortuary refrigerator market due to the lack of awareness about the advanced mortuary procedures and mortuary refrigerator hinders the market growth in this region.

