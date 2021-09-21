Network Access Control Market Future Technological Growth, Demand and Key Players 2025– Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Impulse, AVAD, Portnox, Pulse Secure

Network Access Control is also known as Network Admission Control (NAC). Network Access Control is a computer security that unite endpoint security, such as antivirus, vulnerability assessment, and host intrusion prevention. NAC control devices and user access by enforcing policies for resource, role, device and location-based access. Key driving factor for network access control market is growing diverse network infrastructure due to IoT, BYOD, cloud based services and machine-to-machine networks raised concerns over network access and data security. However, huge initial investment is limiting the customers in the developing regions to adopt the advanced technology, thereby restraining the market growth in the current scenarios. Rise in awareness among the mass related to secured networks in developing economies is anticipated to heavily drive the market for network access control in the future. Additionally, increasing adoption network access control in small and medium enterprises anticipate to boost opportunity to this market.

“Global Network Access Control Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network access control industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global network access control market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, enterprise size, deployment models, verticals and geography. The global network access control market is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the network access control market.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Impulse, AVAD GmbH, Portnox Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC, ForeScout Technologies Inc., Bradford Networks, Auconet, Inc. and InfoExpress, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global network access control market based on by solutions, enterprise size, deployment models and verticals. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall network access control market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 19 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Network Access Control Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Network Access Control Market – By Solutions

3.2.2 Network Access Control Market – By Enterprise Size

3.2.3 Network Access Control Market – By Deployment Models

3.2.4 Network Access Control Market – By Verticals

3.2.5 Network Access Control Market – By Regions

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Network Access Control Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Network Access Control Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Network Access Control Market Overview

5.2 Global Network Access Control Market Forecasts and Analysis

