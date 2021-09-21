Next Generation Payment Technology Market Business Strategies and Development Factors to 2025 By Top Vendors : Adyen, Apple Cayan, LLC, Dwolla, First Data

Next generation payment technology ensures safe and simple payment transactions in the present day. This system has been helpful in addressing security, authenticity, and handling inconvenience issues of the individuals doing payments through appropriate, precise and convenient deployment of payment technology solutions.

Introduction of wearable technology and growing adoption of e-commerce & m-commerce are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of next generation payment technology market whereas security challenge act as a restraining factor for this market. Digitalization services and growth in e-commerce will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the next generation payment technology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global next generation payment technology market with detailed market segmentation by technology type, platform type, architecture, application and geography. The global next generation payment technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Adyen, Apple Inc., Cayan, LLC, Dwolla, Inc., First Data Corporation., Gemalto NV, Ingenico Group., American Express Company and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global next generation payment technology market based on technology type, platform type, architecture and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall next generation payment technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key next generation payment technology market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

