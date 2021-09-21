Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market by Testing Method (Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Others), Technique (Volumetric Examination, Surface Examination, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30844

Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market outlook-2025

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure. Nondestructive testing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to continuous evolution in robotics, automation, oil & gas, and electronics industry coupled with growth in need for quality-assured machines.

North America is one of the major contributors to the global NDT equipment market. Improvements in the NDT process by means of new technologies have attracted key players of this equipment market from various regions. Construction and manufacturing activity in this region drive the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market. The rapid growth of power generation, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense industries is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. Growth of the non-destructive equipment market in the U.S. is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for oil & gas and power generation industries with adoption of new technologies.

The market growth is supplemented by increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographic regions due to rise in incidences of infrastructural failures, increase in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure, maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations, and quality/safety assurance. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled technicians are the factors projected to impede the market growth.

Increase in usage of advanced materials is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The NDT equipment market is segmented based on testing method, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on testing method, it is divided into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and others. Based on nondestructive examination (NDE) techniques, it is categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology Inc., General Electric, Sonatest Ltd., Zetec, Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Carestream Health.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market :

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global NDT equipment along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30844

By Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

Olympus Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

Ashtead Technology Inc.

General Electric

Sonatest Ltd

Zetec, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Mistras Group Inc.

Carestream Health

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30844

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]