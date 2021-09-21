On-board Connectivity Market Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity, Outlook to 2027 | Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Inc.

On-board connectivity is used in a various mode of transports such as maritime, aviation, and railways for connecting it to Wi-Fi to be used for communication, entertainment, and monitoring. The rising number of air passengers globally is acting as a major catalyst for growing investment, and bolstering use of portable electronic devices are some of the major drivers of the on-board connectivity market.

The high cost associated with the deployment of equipment, a rise in the overall weight of aircraft, and various regulatory frameworks & certification are some of the factors which may hamper the on-board connectivity market. However, the mounting demand of Wi-Fi connectivity and technological developments are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for on-board connectivity market in the forecast period.

The “Global On-board connectivity Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the on-board connectivity industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global on-board connectivity market with detailed market segmentation by transportation, application, and geography. The global on-board connectivity market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the on-board connectivity market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global on-board connectivity market based on transportation and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall on-board connectivity market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The on-board connectivity market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the on-board connectivity market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the on-board connectivity market.

Also, key on-board connectivity market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the on-board connectivity market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Nomad Digital, Panasonic Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Rockwell Collins among others.

