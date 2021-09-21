Organ-on-Chip Market Application, Challenges, Growth & Outlook to 2017-2023 : Hurel , Hepregen, Insphero, Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo

Organ-on-chip a multichannel 3D micro-fluidic cell culture device, which simulates activities, mechanisms, and physiological responses of human organs. This chip develops a narrow channel for the blood and air flow in organs including lung, gut, liver, heart, and others. This devices is developed on a microchip that contains continuously perfused chambers colonized by living cells arranged to stimulate tissue- and organ-level physiology. It is used to nurture internal organs with the help of silicone.

The growth of the global organ-on-chip market is driven by increase in its applications in the healthcare sector, rise in demand for drug screening, and high demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications. However, high cost and nascent stage in R&D restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in research activities on organ-on-chip is expected to offer ample opportunities to the key players.

Companies Covered in this Report

Emulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio innovations, Hurel Corporation, Hepregen, Insphero, Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo, and Tara Biosystems are some of the major key players operating in the global organ-on-chip market.

The global organ-on-chip market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Depending on type, the market is divided into heart-on-chip, human-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, liver-on-chip, and lungs-on-chip. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

