Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Market Insight:

Osteoporosis is a common disease characterized by porous bone structure, lower bone mass and reduced bone strength. Osteoporosis is a condition where the regrowth of bone is slower than the breakage of bone. It is estimated that worldwide around 200 million population are affected with osteoporosis and it causes around 9 million fractures annually which is a major public concern as the estimated cost of osteoporosis is about 19 billion in United States only. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, women are more prone to osteoporosis than men due to comparatively thinner bones. Estrogen helps to maintain bone structure, therefore the women at their menopausal stage mostly get affected with osteoporosis. Geriatric population are more likely to develop osteoporosis due to loss in bone minerals. Inappropriate diet, physically inactive lifestyle, smoking, drinking alcohol, previous family history, prolonged usage of steroids are few of the risk factors of developing osteoporosis.

Leading Players:

Few major players in Osteoporosis Drugs Market include Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Actavis plc. Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Osteoporosis Drugs Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Osteoporosis Drugs products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

