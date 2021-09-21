Polyester Yarns Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2018 To 2026

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Polyester Yarns Market 2026″, which gives insights into Polyester Yarns in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Polyester belongs to the class of polymers which comprise of ester functional group in the main chain. Being an explicit material, polyester generally refers to the fibers or yarns of polyethylene terephthalate. Polyesters comprise of synthetic materials such as polybutyrate as well as naturally occurring materials such as cutin of plant cuticles. All the natural polyesters are biodegradable, although a few synthetic polyesters also can be decomposed. Polyester yarns are extensively used in textile and clothing application. Fabrics knitted or woven from polyester yarns are used exclusively in apparel, clothing and home furnishings. Some of the most common polyester yarn textiles include pants, shirts, hats, jackets, blankets, bed sheets, computer mouse mats and upholstered furniture among others. Industrial polyester yarns are used in the manufacture of ropes which are used in fabrics for conveyor belts, car tire reinforcements, coated fabrics, safety belts and plastic reinforcements. Polyester yarn is also used as insulating and cushioning material in comforters, pillows and padding of upholstery.

Leading Players:

Sateri International Co. Ltd. XINDA Corp, TEIJIN FRONTEIR Co. Ltd., ADVANSA, Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., ltd., W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V., Huvis Corporation, Diuou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. and Indorama Corporation among other notable players.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Polyester Yarns Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Polyester Yarns products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.



