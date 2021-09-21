Profitable Strategic Report on Tonic Water Market by 2027 | Fever-Tree, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Hansen Beverage, SodaStream Inc.

The “Global Tonic Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Tonic Water market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Tonic Water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness.

Top key Players:

Fever-Tree, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Hansen Beverage, SodaStream Inc., A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS,Seagram Company Ltd., Schweppes, Bradleys Tonic Co., JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

The reports cover key developments in the Tonic Water market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Regular tonic water

Low calorie tonic water

Slim line tonic water

Flavored and non-flavored

On the basis of Application:

Medicinal purposes

Alcoholic drinks

Direct consumption

On the basis of sales Channel:

Direct sales

Retail sales

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report analyzes factors affecting Tonic Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Tonic Water market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Tonic Water companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

