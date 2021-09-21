Pumps Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Pumps Market:

The pumps market is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of increasing demand from its end users application and technological advancements associated with the same. The industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemicals & petrochemicals, etc. are poised for growth in near future which is anticipated to pose higher demand for pumps across the world. The development of water and wastewater infrastructure has become an imperative due to surging demand for water. The demand for pumps from water and wastewater industry is growing rapidly on account of massive development of water infrastructure. The manufacturing of pumps have witnessed combination of 3D printing technology combines with computer modelling has led to a cutting edge development in pump design, repair and replacement which, in turn, drives the global market for pumps.

Rising Demand from Water & Waste Water Sector – Drives the Market:

The awareness level of water reuse is increased in recent years majorly attributed to decreasing level of ground water across the world. The amount of water required in industrial sector is very high and due to depleting reserves of ground water, the reuse of water has become an imperative. The governments across the world are focusing on development of stern regulatory policy to build sustainable water systems including development of centralized systems for proper distribution and design of water treatment models. Such developments are likely to promulgate the water and wastewater infrastructure development. The deployment of pumps due to development of water and wastewater infrastructure is anticipated to increase in near future.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Pumps Market Share:

Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth which has resulted in the development of industrial infrastructure. The industrial infrastructure in the region witnessing growth with policy level focus on driving the industrial sector. Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region is in a growing phase and the high rate of population growth has led to increased requirement for water supply. Most of the countries in the Asia-pacific region have positive outlook pertaining to industries such as water and wastewater, oil & gas, etc. which, in turn, drives the demand for pumps.

Key Developments in the Pumps Market:

– December 2017: Dover Corporation planned to spin off its upstream energy businesses within the Energy segment known as Wellsite. The new entity will be a standalone publicly traded company focused on providing full range of oil and gas production technologies and solutions.

Pumps Market Major Players :

-Flowserve Corporation

-Grundfos Holding A/S

-KSB AG

-ITT Inc

-Dover Corporation

