Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | AT&T, Verizon, Telefonica, Sprint Corporation, Vodafone Libertel BV, Bell Canada, Vodacom

Push-to-talk over cellular is a way of communicating via cellular phones within or between one or several groups of users. Moreover, push-to-talk over cellular offers instant one-to-many or one-to-one mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps like a regular phone call. Some of the key advantages of push-to-talk over cellular over the traditional technologies are the quick call setup and a wide network range.

PTT communications is primarily supported over LMR (land mobile radio) networks. Today, Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) offerings are replacing land-mobile-radio (LMR) systems in many commercial environments, as non-mission-critical customer increasingly are opting for the lower cost and application flexibility inherent associated with PoC infrastructure rather than owning private LMR networks.

Leading Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Players:

AT&T, Verizon, NII Holdings, Telefonica, Sprint Corporation, China Telecom, China Mobile Communications Corporation, Vodafone Libertel BV, Bell Canada, Vodacom, Zain Group, KPN, Vertel, KT powertel, GRID Communications Pte Ltd, Push To Talk International

Push-to-talk over cellular expands wireless coverage from 4G and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PoC users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs. New-Generation PTT over commercial cellular has redefined PTT thanks to evolution of cellular networks, emergence of smartphones, new PTT-enabling technology, etc. New-Generation is built upon the latest mobile communication technologies and addresses the needs of end customers in a continuously changing business environment.

Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PoC market during the forecast period.The report aims to provide an overview of global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography.

Product Type Segmentation

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Industry Segmentation

Public Safety

Transport

Business and Commerce

Government

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Push-to-Talk Over Cellular market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Size

2.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Sales by Product

4.2 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Revenue by Product

4.3 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Breakdown Data by End User

