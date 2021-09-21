Service Robots Market Business Strategies and Development Factors to 2027 By Top Vendors Irobot , Kongsberg Maritime AS, DJI, Honda motor

Service robots are designed and used for assisting humans with their daily jobs, these robots are autonomous and are operated by manual override options. Service robots are categorized into two types namely professional and domestic service robots. These robots provide assistance in increasing efficiency and eliminating the scope of human error. Service robots markets have a wide range of application in healthcare, defense, security, logistics, construction, and aerospace among other industries.

Service robots market is experiencing high demand for more efficient solutions owing to its large-scale acceptance for personal use. Due to an increase in demand the companies are shifting their focus on the development of better service robots in order to maintain a competitive position in the market and attract more customers. The leading companies are adopting service robots for automation of their task and subsequently increase efficiency. Growing popularity of automation, improved efficiency are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of these solutions is the major restraining factor that may restrict the growth of service robots market.

Key players influencing the service robots market are

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kuka AG, Irobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, DJI, Honda motor co. Ltd, Adept Technology, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (Bluefin Robotics), Aethon Inc., and Geckosystems Intl. Corp among others.

The “Global Service Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the service robots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global service robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global service robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the service robots market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the service robots industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global service robots market based on type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall service robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting service robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the service robots market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11 SERVICE ROBOTS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

