Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2026

The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is anticipated to reach USD 14.74 billion by 2026 According to a new study published by KENNETH Research .Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is a synthetic rubber produced by the co-polymerization of butadiene and styrene. Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market demand is largely driven by the manufacturing of tire and related products. Automotive industry is the largest application segment for this synthetic rubber. Rapid growth in the manufacturing of crossover utility vehicles (CUV), SUVs, and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have led to higher consumption of SBR in the manufacturing sector.

Many other applications have also driven the demand for SBR substantially. Footwear, consumer products, industrial hoses, conveyor belts, automotive applications excluding tires, and extruded rubber goods are other applications that consume synthetic butadiene rubber for the end-product manufacturing.Growing global population coupled with the increase in disposable incomes of consumers has led to growth of many end-use industries that have high consumption of SBR. Strong economic performance, consumer preference for modern & sustainable products such as electric vehicles, falling value of old diesel cars, and steady growth of many middle-income countries across the world are some of the vital growth forces for the end-use rubber industries.

SBR is of two types, emulsion SBR (ESBR) and Solution SBR (SSBR). Though ESBR accounted for the largest market share, but SSBR has witnessed momentum in the recent past. This is on account of the rising demand for low rolling-resistance tires to decrease carbon dioxide emissions and reduce fuel consumption. Moreover, SSBR has efficiently adapted to the growing stringent specifications of the high-performance tires.The most significant growth regions with large consumption of SBR include Northeast Asia, mainly Taiwan and Indian subcontinent. The largest capacity additions in the period of 2012-17 were witnessed in Southeast Asia (Singapore and Thailand), South Korea, China, and Central Europe. Though China witnessed decline in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) growth in past five years, but continues to be the largest consumer.

ESBR witnessed decline in most of the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) markets, including the United States, South Korea, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Japan, losing the market to SSBR. The global consumption of SSBR has witnessed a substantial increase in the past five years with faster capacity additions globally. The mature markets such as Japan, Canada, and Europe are anticipated to witness limited growth rate.The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market comprises of large number of market players. Some of the key SBR players include Sinopec, LANXESS, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Kumho Petrochemical, Sibur, JSR Corporation, Trinseo, Eastman Chemical Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation, and Ashland Inc.

