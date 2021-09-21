The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach $30,405 thousand by 2025

Reportocean.com “Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On Premises, Liquor Stores, Internet Retailing, and Supermarket): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market Overview:

The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market revenue was $25,580 thousand in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach $30,405 thousand by 2025.

Alcoholic beverages are consumed among all demographics across the world and are based on the substrates that are locally available. The differences between the prices of alcoholic beverages in Bahrain are majorly determined by two factors-the cost of production and the duties levied on those costs. In addition, the production methods play a crucial role in determining the prices of premium/super premium spirits and wines.

High disposable income, increase in number of on premise (bars, cafes, restaurants) distribution channel, and surge in demand for premium products drive the growth of the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and increase in demand for nonalcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns majorly restrict the market growth.

The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is classified into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into convenience stores, on premises, liquor stores, internet retailing, and supermarkets.

In 2017, the distilled spirit segment dominated the Bahrain alcoholic market, both in terms of volume and value. By distribution channel, the liquor stores segment occupied the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Major players operating in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), BAVARIA N.V., Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group (Carlsberg), Diageo PLC (Diageo), Glen Moray, Heineken N.V., Bacardi Global Brands Limited, Chivas Holdings Limited, and United Dutch Breweries B.V.

Key Benefits for Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market.

It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assist to evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments exhibiting favorable growth.

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Beer

Distilled Spirits

Wine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

On Premises

Liquor Stores

Internet Retailing

Supermarket

