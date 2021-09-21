The global digital polymerase chain reaction market is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025

Reportocean.com “Digital PCR Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Equipment, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical diagnostics, Research, and Forensics), and End User (Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, and University and Government Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Digital PCR Market Overview:

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $318 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018 to 2025. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an advancement of traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The traditional PCR with its limited precision and accuracy often fail to amplify small samples of nucleic acid to a detectable level. As a result, there is a growing demand for better techniques to assess the minute quantities of DNA or RNA. dPCR is a more sensitive and reliable technique with improved ability to quantify the absolute amount of nucleic acid. It divides the sample into large number of fragments, each containing either one or no template nucleic acid sequence. After DNA amplification, scoring is done with the help of fluorescence, counting the score as positive for the fraction containing template sequence and negative for the sample without the template sequence.

The major factors driving the global digital polymerase chain reaction market are increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, rise in disease awareness, need for early diagnosis of viral, infectious, and genetic disease, and surge in number of diagnostic centers across the globe. However, high cost of dPCR testing and limited expertise and accessibility, especially in the developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, end user, and region. According to technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR. On the basis of type, the market is divided into digital PCR equipment, consumables & reagents, and software & services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical diagnostics, research and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and university and government organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Digital PCR Market:

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on region facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Digital PCR Key Market Segments:

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

BEAMing Digital PCR

By Product Type

Digital PCR equipment

Consumables and reagents

Software & Services

By Application

Clinical diagnostics

Research

Forensics

By End User

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

University and government organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.)

Expedeon AG

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.)

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex Inostics GmbH)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

