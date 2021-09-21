The global medical tourism market is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025

Reportocean.com “Medical Tourism Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Medical Tourism Market Overview:

The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country is defined as medical tourism. Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.

The report segments the market into treatment type and region. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and other treatments. Based on region, the medical tourism market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Medical Tourism Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Medical Tourism Key Market Segments:

By Treatment Type

Dental Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Other Treatments

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Costa Rica

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej PCL.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Raffles Medical Group

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

