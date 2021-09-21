The global oncology/cancer drugs market was valued at $97,401 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $176,509 million by 2025
Oncology Drugs Market Overview:
The global oncology/cancer drugs market was valued at $97,401 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $176,509 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types, especially blood cancer (leukemia). Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.
However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.?
The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers.?
Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Key Benefits for Oncology Drugs Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.?
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
Oncology Drugs Key Market Segments:
By Drug Class Type
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)
Hormonal Therapy
By Indication?
Lung Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Liver Cancer
Esophagus Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Other Cancers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
List of Key Players Profiled in the? Report
AbbVie Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,)
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Sanofi
Amgen Inc.
Bayer AG
Exelixis, Inc.
