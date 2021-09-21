Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market Global Analysis, Features, Advancements And Application 2027 – Kapsch, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics

The New Report “Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Weigh-In-motion (WIM) devices are designed to capture and record the weighing data of vehicle wheel, axle, axle group, front and rear bridge and gross at highway speeds, various sensors installed in the roadway sense vehicles as they pass the Weigh-in-motion (WIM) scales and enter the Weigh Station, allowing enforcement officers to track the trucks as they pass through the facility. As Weigh-in-Motion Systems provide the ability to weigh large commerce objects to maintain compliance and ensure safety in a cost-effective solution which helps to maintain the infrastructural expenses by reducing the roadways damages from heavy vehicle due to this, it is expected that in the coming period the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market will grow at a tremendous rate for the advancement of the nation.

The increasing government initiatives towards intelligent transportation system is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market. Furthermore, growing traffic challenges in the roadways hampering the traffic flow along with that heavy vehicle cause exponential and pavement damages in the roads which are affecting the infrastructure is greatly influencing Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market. Increasing Investment in Smart Cities are anticipated to witness increased construction of proper roadways system, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market. ?

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kapsch, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics Inc., Kistler Group, TransCore, Axis Communications AB., EFKON GmbH

The global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership p & collaborations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market based on product, source and application with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

