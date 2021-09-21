Wi-Fi Analytics Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2027 | Key Players – Purple, Ruckus Networks, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Skyfii, Euclid, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Yelp WiFi

Wi-Fi Analytics uses Wi-Fi technologies to built-in advanced algorithms which analyze the signal strength to accurately detect the existence along with the location of all active Wi-Fi devices. It comprises of Wi-Fi access points as well as Wi-Fi sensors which is used to listen the pings sent by smart devices. This analytics is used for network management, access control and security management, and marketing and advertising. Some of the major drivers of the Wi-Fi Analytics market are a substantial rise in the internet penetration rate, growing competition with online businesses, and the adoption of smartphones.

The lack of uniform communication standards and rising privacy and security concerns in the age of IOT are some of the factors which may hamper the Wi-Fi Analytics market. However, the development of the 5g network, increasing demand for wireless sensor networks for creating smart infrastructure and fast adoption of social media for customer engagement is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Wi-Fi Analytics market in the forecast period.

The “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Wi-Fi Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end user, application, and geography. The global Wi-Fi Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Wi-Fi Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market based on deployment type, end user, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wi-Fi Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Wi-Fi Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the Wi-Fi Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Wi-Fi Analytics market.

Also, key Wi-Fi Analytics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Wi-Fi Analytics market are Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies, Purple, Ruckus Networks, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Skyfii, Euclid, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Yelp WiFi, and GoZone WiFi, LLC among others.

