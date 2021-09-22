2019 Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Bitcoin ATMs Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Bitcoin ATMs Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (General BytesGenesis CoinLamassuBitAccessCovaultCoinsourceOrderbob ATMwBTCbShitcoins ClubBTC facilBBFProOpen Bitcoin ATMBitXatmzzBitBitTeller)
A Bitcoin ATM is a kiosk that allows a person to exchange Bitcoin and cash. Some Bitcoin ATMs offer bi-directional functionality enabling both the purchase of Bitcoin as well as the sale of Bitcoin for cash. In some cases, Bitcoin ATM providers require users to have an existing account to transact on the machine.
Scope of the Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Report
This report studies the Bitcoin ATMs market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bitcoin ATMs market by product type and applications/end industries.
Bitcoin machines are not ATMs in the traditional sense and probably use the wording ATM as a neologism. Bitcoin kiosks are machines which are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash in exchange for bitcoins given as a paper receipt or by moving money to a public key on the blockchain. They look like traditional ATMs, but Bitcoin kiosks do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the user directly to a Bitcoin exchange.
The global Bitcoin ATMs market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bitcoin ATMs.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Segment by Manufacturers
General Bytes
Genesis Coin
Lamassu
BitAccess
Covault
Coinsource
Orderbob ATM
wBTCb
Shitcoins Club
BTC facil
BBFPro
Open Bitcoin ATM
BitXatm
zzBit
BitTeller
Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Segment by Type
Cash to bitcon
Bitcon to cash
Multifuntion
Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Personal
Some of the Points cover in Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Bitcoin ATMs Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Bitcoin ATMs Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Bitcoin ATMs Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Bitcoin ATMs Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Bitcoin ATMs Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Bitcoin ATMs Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Bitcoin ATMs Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
