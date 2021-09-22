2019 Messaging Platform Market Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024
This report studies the Messaging Platform, Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.
Scope of the Report:
Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Messaging Platform, including Cloud Hosted and On-premises. And Cloud Hosted is the main type for Messaging Platform, and the Cloud Hosted reached a sales value of approximately 1857.68 M USD in 2017, with 90.12% of global sales value.
The global Messaging Platform market is valued at 2290 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Messaging Platform.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Messaging Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Messaging Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Sychronoss
Oracle
Open-Xchange
Microsoft
Atmail
IBM
Ipswitch
Novell
Zimbra
Rockliffe
IceWarp
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Hosted
On-premises
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
SME
Large enterprise
Chapter One: Messaging Platform Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Messaging Platform Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Messaging Platform Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Messaging Platform Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Messaging Platform Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Messaging Platform Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Messaging Platform by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Messaging Platform Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Messaging Platform Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Messaging Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
