Aerial Imaging Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2024

Aerial imagery is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.

Aerial Imaging have wide range of applications, such as Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, etc. And Government Agencies was the most widely used area which took up about 25.53% of the global total in 2018.

Aerial Imaging market concentration is low. Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Aerial Imaging market. Top 5 took up more than 18.31% of the global market in 2018.

Although market of Aerial Imaging brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Aerial Imaging field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aerial Imaging market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3780 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aerial Imaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Aerial Imaging value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Helicopters

Others

Segmentation by application:

Government Agencies

Military & Defense

Energy Sector

Agriculture and Forestry

Civil Engineering

Commercial Enterprises

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blom ASA

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Landiscor Aerial Information

EagleView Technology

Nearmap

Kucera International

Quantum Spatial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aerial Imaging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aerial Imaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aerial Imaging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aerial Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aerial Imaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

