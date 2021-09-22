Airline IoT Market – Anticipated to Lead the Global Industry in Near Future

Global Airline IoT Market: Information by Application (Fleet Management, Passenger Experience Enhancement & Other Processes), by Component (IT Services, Software, Data Center Systems, Communication Services & Devices), and by Region — Forecast till 2023

The global Airline IoT market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

IoT capabilities with airlines are endless and can be used to increase flight safety, reduce delays, and offer a better customer experience. IoT can be used to connect everything from landing gear to engines, radio frequency identification (RFID) baggage tags, and precise navigation. By using IoT airlines will have all the information needed to recognize and solve mechanical issues before they occur. RFID baggage tracking technology enables passengers to track their luggage at every step, providing transparency in the baggage handling system. Airlines can also improve fuel efficiency by following precise navigation routes prepared by considering flight data and optimizing aircraft utilization and fuel use.

The growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new aircraft are macro factors projected to drive the growth of the airline IoT market. Furthermore, technological developments such as connected aircraft, smart airlines, and onboard connectivity directly impacts the market growth. However, the existing backlogs in new commercial aircraft deliveries, decline in airline profitability, hinders the market growth to a certain extent, whereas issues associated with data management and vulnerability of IoT systems to cyber threats is a challenge for the market. Meanwhile factors such as focus on aircraft modernization programs, in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) solution integration, and cloud computing, AR/VR, big data and AI in airlines offer promising growth opportunities for the airline IoT market players.

Segmentation:

The global airline IoT market has been segmented based on application, component, and region.

Based on application, the airline IoT market is divided into fleet management, passenger experience enhancement, and other processes.

Based on component, the airline IoT market is divided into IT services, software, data center systems, communication services and devices. The IT services segment accounted for the largest market share while the software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various software is used by the airline.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global airline IoT market are Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), SITA (Switzerland), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Sabre Corporation (US).

Research Methodology:

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

