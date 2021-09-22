Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Opportunities with emerging trends and Strategic Growth Forecast to 2027

Internet of Things (IoT) has taken businesses today by storm and has become one of the centric strategies for businesses to emerge as the leaders in the market.Increasing penetration of machine learning and advancements in the Artificial Intelligence technologies is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the AI edge computing market. Higher cost of implementations coupled with weak infrastructures for AI, hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of AI edge computing market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the AI Edge Computing market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems. Also, IBM Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., ClearBlade, Inc., Vapor IO, and Rigado, LLC are a few other important players in the AI edge computing market.

Moreover, the competitive landscape of the market is analyzed, including advanced companies that dominate the market. Major financial transactions that have shaped the market in recent years have been identified. The Trends and Strategies section highlights the market’s future development potential and suggests approaches that can be adopted by the enterprise for effective decision-making.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI Edge Computing market based on the offering and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI Edge Computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The AI Edge Computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Analysis- Global Analysis Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Offering Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

