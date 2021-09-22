Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Fanuc, Hanson Robotics

Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

As FinTech applies data and technology to financial services in an effort to address industry challenges, artificial intelligence is essential to FinTech’s existence and usage.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Fanuc, Hanson Robotics

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Customer Service

Credit Scores

Insurance Support

Financial Market Prediction

Table of Content:

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Autodesk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Autodesk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oracle

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Segment by Type

11 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Segment by Application

12 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

