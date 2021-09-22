Artificial Intelligence Platform Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Artificial Intelligence Platform Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Platform market will register a 56.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46000 million by 2024, from US$ 4880 million in 2019.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application:

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Artificial Intelligence Platform by Regions

4.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

