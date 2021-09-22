Attractive Opportunities in the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market 2019-2024
Zero liquid discharge (or ZLD) is a type of wastewater treatment technique, wherein almost all of the wastewater generated is recycled and purified. This eliminates discharge of any liquid at the end of the process, resulting in zero discharge of water. The zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment comprises several processes such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, fractional electrode ionization, and evaporation & crystallization. A well-designed, efficient, and effective zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment system should be capable of handling any fluctuations in waste contamination and flow rate and capable to recover around 95% to 99% of water for reuse.
According to this study, over the next five years the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Conventional ZLD System
Hybrid ZLD System
Segmentation by application:
Energy & Power
Food & Beverages
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Textile
Pharmaceuticals
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Aquatech International
Veolia
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
SUEZ
ENCON Evaporators
AQUARION
3V Green Eagle
Thermax Global
Oasys Water
Praj Industries
Kelvin Water Technologies
Transparent Energy System
Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies
Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems
Dew Envirotech
Arvind Envisol
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) by Players
Chapter Four: Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
