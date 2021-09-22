Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market: Emerging Trends, Technology Research, Case Studies, Regional Growth and Forecast Outlook till 2028
The global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market.
Leading players of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market including:
3M (US)
AllTrust Networks (US)
Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US)
Cyber-SIGN, Inc. (Japan)
Digital Persona, Inc. (US)
Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. (US)
Ingenico SA (France)
Lumidigm, Inc. (US)
Morpho (France)
Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)
Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden)
Suprema, Inc. (US)
VoiceVault, Inc. (US)
Voice Commerce Ltd. (UK)
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Face Biometrics
Voice Biometrics
Fingerprint Biometrics
Iris Biometrics
Hand Vein Biometrics
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Mobile Banking
Electronic Banking
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
