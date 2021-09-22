Brown Rice Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Brown rice contains high level of minerals, vitamins, and fibers as compared to the white rice. The global brown rice market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global brown rice market during the assessment period. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference of consumers for organic products. The awareness of the benefits of organic products is increasing, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Brown rice is known as a superfood owing to its multitude of health and nutritional benefits. It has a high vitamin and mineral content and is a good source of protein for human body.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The global market for brown rice has also been classified, by packaging type, as bags, standup pouches, jars and others. The bags segment is expected to dominate the market due to the convenient and bulk packaging. The standup pouches segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the attractive and innovative packaging.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global brown rice market are Asia Golden Rice Co Ltd (Thailand), LT Foods Limited (India), T.K. Ricemill and Ash (Thailand), Riviana Foods Inc. (US), Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain), Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Amira Nature Foods Ltd (UAE).

Market Segmented:

The global brown rice market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to the strong and widespread network of stores. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, The Global Brown Rice Market Has Been Segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global brown rice market owing to the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with consumption of brown rice, especially in the India. Moreover, rice is considered a staple food in countries such as Thailand, China and Japan which is also driving the growth of the regional brown rice market.

The brown rice market in North America is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing adoption of healthy diets by the rising health-conscious population. Countries such as US and Canada are projected to contribute to the growth of the regional brown rice market. The fiber content in brown rice is more than white rice, which in turn is much easier to digest. Thus, consumers are preferring brown rice more than traditional white rice.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

4.1.4 End Users

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Internal Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics of Global Brown Rice Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges