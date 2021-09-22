Card Connector Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The factors contributing to the growth of the card connector market are changing technological advancements, increasing demand for control equipment and measurement equipment in various industrial set ups, the growing demand for gaming devices, increasing implementation of high end medical devices and the increasing adoption of card edge connectors in LED lighting is boosting the market. However, factors such as integrity and reliability issues in designs of card connectors are hindering the growth of the card connector market. The global Card Connector Market is expected to have a significant growth over the forecast period.

Also, the growing research and development activities in card connectors is opening for new opportunities for the card connector market. Card connectors basically deliver technological capability, great durability and longevity of the connectors. Connectors are the end of a plug or jack that connects the card to the port. For instance, a PC connectors helps to connect the card into a slot on the motherboard. A card edge connectors is a series of metal tracks ending on the surface of a card or at the edge and it is plugged into an edge connector which allows data transmission. The market can be segmented on the basis of various types of card holders such as memory card connector, PC card connector, edge card connector and SIM card connectors among others.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global card connector market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)

Molex Incorporated (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

Cinch Connectivity Solutions (U.S.)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.)

HARTING Technology Group (Germany)

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AVX Corporation (U.S.)

CW Industries (U.S.)

Kycon, Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland)

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of card connector market into type, application and region.

Type:

Edge Card

SIM Card

Memory Card

PC Card

Others

Application:

Consumer Durables

Electronic Appliances

Mechanical Appliances

Electrical Equipment

Others

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these card connector solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, growing demand for high end technology and the increasing adoption of these solutions by electrical equipment sectors.

High implementation of card connectors in the electronic appliances:

Card connectors are widely adopted by the electronic appliances industry. For instance, Yamaichi Electronics Co manufacture memory card connectors which are connectors for mobile memory products for various devices ranging from consumer electronics to portable industrial measurement equipment. Also, the SD memory card has become the most popular form of memory card connector. Nowadays, electronic devices such as digital cameras and smart phones among others require large capacity to store data. For example, a memory card connector is used for data transmission from an electronic device to a memory card.

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

