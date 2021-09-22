Cell Banking Outsourcing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cell Banking Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Cell Banking Outsourcing market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9440 million by 2024, from US$ 4210 million in 2019.

A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects. Cell banks can be used to generate detailed characterizations of cell lines and can also help mitigate cross-contamination of a cell line.

Utilizing cell banks also reduces the cost of cell culture processes, providing a cost-efficient alternative to keeping cells in culture constantly. Cell banks are commonly used within fields including stem cell research and pharmaceuticals, with cryopreservation being the traditional method of keeping cellular material intact. Cell banks also effectively reduce the frequency of a cell sample diversifying from natural cell divisions over time. Cells mainly used in the regenerative medicine production. Increasing demand of stem cell therapies and number of cell banks expected to boost the global market.

The Cell Banking Outsourcing Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Stem Cell Banking

Non-stem Cell Banking

Segmentation by application:

Cell Bank Storage

Bank Characterization and Testing

Cell Bank Preparation

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SGS Life Sciences

Lonza

CCBC

Vcanbio

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

ViaCord

Thermo Fisher

Wuxi Apptec

CordLife

Esperite

Reliance Life Sciences

Lifecell

Cryo-Cell

Toxikon

Goodwin Biotechnology

Texcell

Cryo Stemcell

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cell Banking Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cell Banking Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cell Banking Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cell Banking Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Cell Banking Outsourcing by Players

3.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Cell Banking Outsourcing by Regions

4.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

