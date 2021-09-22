Cladding Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players – Acme Brick Company, Alcoa , Axiall Corporation, Boral Limited, Csr Limited, Etex Group, Armstrong Metalldecken Ag

Cladding is defined as a non-loadbearing skin or layer attached to the outside or inside of a building and includes all moisture barriers and siding materials used to cover the exterior of a structure. It is one of the key components where certain material layer is added to provide high performance outer envelope, as well as enhance and transform the existing constructions. Cladding systems are versatile, long lasting, and save energy. They are designed to meet the most demanding aesthetic and functional requirements. Careful assessment and prioritization of each of these roles for each orientation of the building is involved when before any cladding system is finalized.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Acme Brick Company, Alcoa , Axiall Corporation, Boral Limited, Csr Limited, Etex Group, Armstrong Metalldecken Ag, James Hardie Plc, Nichiha Corporation, And Tata Steel Limited.

The global claddings market is segmented based on component type, material, end-use sector, and geography. Based on component type, it is classified into walls, roofs, windows & doors, and others. By material type the claddings market is segmented into masonry & concrete, brick & stone, stucco & eifs, fiber cement, metal, vinyl, wood, and others. Vinyl cladding accounted for a dominant share of the global claddings market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Vinyl is among one of the most cost effective and durable cladding materials used to create weatherproof barrier for long-lasting and low maintenance aesthetics.

The global claddings market based on end-use sector is categorized into residential and non-residential sectors. The non-residential segment accounted for a larger share of the claddings market in 2015 and is projected to grow at a cagr of 6.3% over the forecast period. The claddings market growth in the non-residential sector is driven by increasing public and private investments in the infrastructure sector in emerging countries of asia-pacific, middle east, and latin america.

Key Benefits:

– This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global claddings market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets.

– Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis are elucidated in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the claddings industry by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

– Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Global Claddings Market Key Segmentation

the global claddings market is segmented on the basis of component type, material type, end-use sector, and geography.

By Component Type:

– Walls

– Roofs

– Windows & Doors

– Staircase

– Others

By Material Type:

– Masonry & Concrete

– Brick & Stone

– Stucco & Eifs

– Fiber Cement

– Metal

– Vinyl

– Wood

– Others



By End-User

– Residential

– Non-Residential

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Claddings Market Size

2.2 Claddings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Claddings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Claddings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Claddings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Claddings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Claddings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Claddings Revenue by Product

4.3 Claddings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Claddings Breakdown Data by End User

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential territorial pieces of the pie.

