Cochlear Implants Market Analysis 2018-2025: Cochlear, MED-EL, Sonova, Oticon Medical, Starkey, Nurotron Biotechnology, Widex, Gaes Group, William Demant Holding, and Advanced Bionics

The global cochlear implants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth of the market for cochlear implants is driven by technological advancements and favorable reimbursements for cochlear implantation surgery. Furthermore, strategic approaches such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration and acquisition by key players also fuel the growth of the market.

A cochlear implants are electronic devices that help in restoring hearing. These devices are used by people having severe hearing loss from inner-ear damage and who receive limited benefit from hearing aids. A cochlear implant bypasses damaged areas of the ear thereby delivering sound signals to the auditory nerve. A sound processor, fitting behind the ear, captures sound signals and transmits them to a receiver implanted under the skin behind the ear. Thereafter, the receiver sends the signals to electrodes implanted in the cochlea.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The key players influencing the market are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Oticon Medical, Starkey, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Widex USA, Inc., Gaes Group, William Demant Holding A/S, Advanced Bionics AG and affiliates and others.

North America expected to observe a significant growth in coming years due to increasing number of market players manufacturing cochlear implants and developments in healthcare infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of hearing loss also supports the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cochlear implants market based on type of fitting and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cochlear implants market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global cochlear Implants market is segmented on the basis of type of fitting and end user. On the basis of type of fitting, the market is segmented into unilateral implantation and bilateral implantation. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.