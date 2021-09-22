Contract Research Organization Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
A contract research organization is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis.
A CRO may provide such services as biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical research, clinical trials management and pharmacovigilance.
In 2018, the global Contract Research Organization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pharmaceutical Product Development
Charles River Laboratories
Quintiles Transnational
Covance
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biologic Assay Development
Clinical/Preclinical Research
Commercialization and Clinical Trial Management
Market segment by Application, split into
The Medical Device Industries
Pharmaceutical Firms
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
