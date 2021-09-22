Data Center Construction Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Aceco TI, AECOM, Turner Construction, Equinix, Fluor, DPR Construction, Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Global Data Center Construction Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012483079/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Aceco TI, AECOM, Turner Construction, Equinix, Fluor, DPR Construction, Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics are also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Construction.

This report studies the Data Center Construction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Construction market by product type and applications/end industries.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012483079/discount

Table of Content:

1 Data Center Construction Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aceco TI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Data Center Construction Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aceco TI Data Center Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AECOM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Data Center Construction Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AECOM Data Center Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Turner Construction

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Data Center Construction Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Turner Construction Data Center Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Equinix

3 Global Data Center Construction Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Data Center Construction Market Size by Regions

5 North America Data Center Construction Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Data Center Construction Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Revenue by Countries

8 South America Data Center Construction Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Construction by Countries

10 Global Data Center Construction Market Segment by Type

11 Global Data Center Construction Market Segment by Application

12 Global Data Center Construction Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012483079/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.