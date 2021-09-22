DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Forecast Showing 19.4% CAGR to 2023: Imperva, F5 Networks, Arbor, Nexusguard, Verisign, Neustar, Nsfocus, Akamai

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems.

This report studies the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market by product type and applications/end industries.

DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.

There are three types of DDoS attacks. Network-centric or volumetric attacks overload a targeted resource by consuming available bandwidth with packet floods. Protocol attacks target network layer or transport layer protocols using flaws in the protocols to overwhelm targeted resources. And application layer attacks overload application services or databases with a high volume of application calls. The inundation of packets at the target causes a denial of service

DDoS protection and .Mitigation are solution for DDoS attack.

The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market is valued at 940 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2710 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% between 2017 and 2023.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Imperva, F5 Networks, Arbor, Nexusguard, Verisign, Neustar, Nsfocus, Akamai, DOSarrest, Radware, CloudFlare, Corero Network Security, Inc.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DDoS Protection and Mitigation.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile

Date Center

Government and Carrier Transport

