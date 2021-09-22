Digital X-Ray Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4209067#ixzz5odXsLpn6

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there is still great market potential for digital x-ray system, as the penetration rate of digital x-ray system is still not that high, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and etc. But it is forecasted that the growth rate of digital x-ray system may not keep not fast in the following years, after the penetration rate of digital x-ray system get reasonable level; what can not be ignored is that conventional x-ray system will disappear, conventional x-ray system still has a lot of advantages.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products and the development of downstream industry area, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Digital X-Ray Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 3430 million US$ in 2024, from 2720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital X-Ray Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Agfa HealthCare

Hitachi

Toshiba

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

DEXIS

Source-Ray

Angell Technology

Wandong Medical

Mindray

Land Wind

Mednova

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

