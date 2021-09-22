The global electronic toll collection systems market is expected to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.2 billion in 2017. Tolls refer to the fees charged by the various state, or central government across various transportation infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, highways, and expressways among others. The electronic toll collection constitutes automatic vehicle identification (AVI), vehicle classification (AVC) and collection of transit transaction as per government guidelines without manual supervision. Further, the identification of violators and their subsequent fine enforcement is also considered under the scope of electronic toll collection systems. Thus, the devices and equipment that assist in seamless toll collection via electronically contribute for electronic toll collection systems. The electronic toll collection systems market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 6.5%

Global key players includes Conduent, Inc.,Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH, Thales Group, Continuum Electroproducts LLP, EFKON GmbH, Neology, Inc., QuaLiX Information System LLP and SkyToll, a. s.

Currently, the companies operating in the electronic toll collection systems market offer a mix of hardware equipment and services to their clients such as signal transponders, vehicle-onboard device, cameras, and support services. Further, the companies also offer insights and reports to related agencies for making informed decisions and framing policies for infrastructure development. As a result, by offerings, the global electronic toll collection systems market is segmented into hardware equipment, and services. Further, by the technology used the market is broadly categorized into ANPR (Automate Number Plate Recognition), DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communication), GNSS (Global Navigational Satellite System), and others (video analytics, mobile, smart cards) segments. The leading players in electronic toll collection systems market are attempting to leverage the data gathered from ETC system to offer innovative, intelligent transportation services that augment the traveling experience to the individuals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electronic Toll Collection Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Electronic Toll Collection Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis- Global Analysis Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Offerings Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

