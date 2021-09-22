FinTech Investment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 FinTech Investment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. FinTech is a new industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance.

The P2P lending segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership. P2P lending is among the most used models by borrowers, and it includes entities like borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, and offers clear visibility in terms of the level of risk attached to the investments.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 79% of the market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global FinTech Investment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global FinTech Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinTech Investment development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FinTech Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the FinTech Investment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

