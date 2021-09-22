Fluoroscopy Device Market Illuminated by New Report – General Electric Company, Ziehm Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hitachi, Bloomberg L.P, Carestream Health, Hologic, Lepumedical, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Adani Systems

Fluoroscopy is a medical device, a variation of radiography in which the image are obtain in rapid succession and display in real time on monitor. X-ray is used to capture real time image, when X-ray beam passing to the target body part of patient then movement of organ will start to display on screen. It helps to understand organ motion in body without any pain and it is very useful for both diagnosis as well as therapy.

The Fluoroscopy device market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, increase no of orthopedic surgeries, raising no of angiography, increase use in of sport injuries treatment, awareness related to advance technology of fluoroscopy and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. General Electric Company

2. Ziehm Imaging GmbH

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V

4. Hitachi, Ltd

5. Bloomberg L.P

6. Carestream Health

7. Hologic, Inc

8. Lepumedical

9. Agfa-Gevaert Group

10. Adani Systems Inc.

The “Global Fluoroscopy Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fluoroscopy device with detailed market segmentation by product, application, surgical and geography. The global Fluoroscopy device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the Fluoroscopy device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Fluoroscopy device market is segmented on the basis of product, application and surgical. Based on products, the market is classify into fixed fluoroscopy equipment and C-arms. Basis of application the market is segmented as Cardiovascular, Urology and Neurology. Based on the surgical the global Fluoroscopy device market is segmented as orthopedic and surgeries, neurosurgeries and other surgeries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fluoroscopy device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fluoroscopy device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fluoroscopy device market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fluoroscopy device market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Fluoroscopy device market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Fluoroscopy device market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fluoroscopy device market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Fluoroscopy device market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Fluoroscopy device market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fluoroscopy Device Market – By Product

1.3.2 Fluoroscopy Device Market – By Application

1.3.3 Fluoroscopy Device Market – By Surgical

1.3.4 Fluoroscopy Device Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FLUOROSCOPY DEVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FLUOROSCOPY DEVICE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

