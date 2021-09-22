Food Robotics Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2023 and Key Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , ABB Group , Rockwell Automation Incorporated , Kawasaki Heavy Industries , Kuka AG

The global food robotics market is expected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, from $1,535 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Various technological advancements across numerous sectors has brought the fiction robots to reality. Increase in demand for enhanced productivity augments the deployment of robots to automate the tasks. This results in robots being an integral part of these industries.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is expected to surge the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, the increase in food safety regulations is expected to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

The key players profiled in the report are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , ABB Group , Rockwell Automation Incorporated , Kawasaki Heavy Industries , Kuka AG , Fanuc Corporation , Yaskawa Electric Corporation , Seiko Epson Corporation , Staubli International AG , Universal Robotics A/S

The report segments the global food robotics market based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, scara, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2023.

The prominent players in the global food robotics market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global food robotics market.

– In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

– Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of food robotics helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided in the report.

– Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

– Articulated

– Cartesian

– Scara

– Parallel

– Cylindrical

– Collaborative

– Others

By Payload

– Low

– Medium

– High

By Application

– Palletizing

– Packaging

– Repackaging

– Pick & Place

– Processing

– Others

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential territorial pieces of the pie.

