Gambling Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “the stakes”) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.

During 2017, the lottery segment dominated the gambling market. The market is expected to witness growth in this segment during the forecast period due to higher chances of profit despite lower investment.

The global gambling market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas accounted for the largest market share during 2017, with North America being the primary revenue contributor. However, South American countries are expected generate more revenue over the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

888 Holdings

Camelot Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group

Intralot

MGM Resorts

New York State Lottery

Paddy Power Betfair

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lottery

Betting

Casino

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Gambling

Offline Gambling

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

