Games Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Games Market 2019
A game is a structured form of play, usually undertaken for enjoyment and sometimes used as an educational tool. Key components of games are goals, rules, challenge, and interaction. Games generally involve mental or physical stimulation, and often both. Many games help develop practical skills, serve as a form of exercise, or otherwise perform an educational, simulational, or psychological role.
China consists of the largest volume of gamers and is contributing extensively to the high revenue and demand for games in APAC. The market will witness significant growth in this region according to our market research analysis, APAC will be the major contributor to the computer games market throughout the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Activision Blizzard
Electronic Arts
Microsoft
NetEase
Nintendo
Sony
Tencent
ChangYou
DeNA
GungHo
Apple
Google
Nexon
Sega
NetEase
Namco Bandai
Ubisoft
Square Enix
Take-Two Interactive
King Digital Entertainment
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Game
Offline Game
Market segment by Application, split into
Amateur
Professional
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
