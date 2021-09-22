Glass Recycling Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Global Glass Recycling Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Glass Recycling Market” Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Glass Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Recycling market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3670 million by 2024, from US$ 2610 million in 2019.

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Glass Recycling can be classified into two types: Container Glass and Construction Glass. Survey results showed that Container Glass of the Glass Recycling market is 35.24%, 60.8% is Construction Glass in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Recycled Glass. So, Recycled Glass has a huge market potential in the future.

The Glass Recycling Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Segmentation by application:

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

The Glass Recycling Company

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Trim

Vetropack Holding

Sesotec

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Glass Recycling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Glass Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Glass Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Glass Recycling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Glass Recycling Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Glass Recycling by Players

3.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Glass Recycling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Glass Recycling by Regions

4.1 Glass Recycling Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Glass Recycling Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Glass Recycling Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Glass Recycling Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Glass Recycling Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

