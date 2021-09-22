Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Summary
2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives are super strong adhesives which are categorized as wound glue or tissue glue. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name of a family of super strong glues that are capable of joining any type of surfaces instantly. Cyanoacrylate based adhesives are extensively used in many applications including industrial, medical and domestic applications. 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate however is mainly used in medical, veterinary and first aid applications. Cyanoacrylates have a property by virtue of which they solidify rapidly on contact with weak bases such as water and blood and are used for endoscopic applications.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ethicon
Zoetis Inc
Chemence Medical
GluStitch Inc
Advanced Medical Solutions
3M
Aesculap (B.Braun)
Millpledge Pharmaceuticals
Meyer-Haake
Medline
Cohera Medical
Adhezion Biomedical
Compont Medical Devices
Cartell Chemical
Fuaile Tech
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
2-Die Station
3-Die Station
4-Die Station
5-Die Station
6-Die Station
Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)
By End-User / Application
Surgery Operation
Orthopedic Operation
Veterinary Application
Others
