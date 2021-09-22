Global artificial pancreas device systems market accounted to US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The Artificial Pancreas Device System report on Artificial Pancreas Device System Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The Artificial Pancreas Device System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Players:

Defymed

TypeZero Technologies, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Medtronic

Dexcom, Inc.

Admetsys

Beta Bionics

Cellnovo

Tandem Diabetes Care

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Pancreas Device System market with detailed market segmentation by Class, Technology, Application and geography. The global Artificial Pancreas Device System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Pancreas Device System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS DEVICE SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Control to Range

Control to Target

Threshold-Suspended Device Systems

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

