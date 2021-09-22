Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (3M CompanyFingerprint CardsCross Match TechnologiesFulcrum BiometricsSafranFujitsuRCG HoldingsSiemensFacebanxNCE CorporationValidsoft UKThalesSuprema)

A hand geometry biometric solution recognize the user identity by the dimension of their hands. This technology measures a user’s hand along several extents and match those dimensions to measurements stored in a file.

Scope of the Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Report

This report studies the Hand Geometry Biometric market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hand Geometry Biometric market by product type and applications/end industries.

Security has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication and hospitals as well as for individuals to secure data and assets. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads are used to prevent unauthorised access. Hand geometry biometrics deals with the structure of palm and fingers of an individual, width of the fingers, and thickness of the palm. Hand geometry scanners with infrared light and reflectors can be used for capturing the image. Since these features of an individual are not unique, hand geometry biometrics is not considered to be a fruitful method for the identification and verification of individuals. However, organizations are integrating hand geometry biometrics with smart cards to ensure improved verification of individuals. Multimodal biometrics is also another technique that is being used for authenticating individuals.

Owing to the public acceptance of biometric systems across the globe, the execution of this biometric technology in numerous end use industries has added extra value in last few decades. In addition, this hand geometry biometrics technology is a major invention of the global biometric technologies industry. There are numerous key features has added valuation of this technology which includes efficient use and on time result, security benefits and functional integration among others are expected to drive the growth of this product market during the forecast period.

The global Hand Geometry Biometric market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hand Geometry Biometric.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Segment by Manufacturers

3M Company

Fingerprint Cards

Cross Match Technologies

Fulcrum Biometrics

Safran

Fujitsu

RCG Holdings

Siemens

Facebanx

NCE Corporation

Validsoft UK

Thales

Suprema

Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Segment by Type

Lengths of Finger

Width of Hand

Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Defence

Finance & Banking

Immigration & Travel

Commercial Security

Home Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Some of the Points cover in Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Hand Geometry Biometric Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Hand Geometry Biometric Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Hand Geometry Biometric Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Hand Geometry Biometric Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Hand Geometry Biometric Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

