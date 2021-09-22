Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global High Acuity Information Systems Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global High Acuity Information Systems Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.Cerner CorporationDragerwerkEpic SystemsGE HealthcareiMDsoft Inc.McKessonMEDHOSTMedical Information RecordsOptumPhilips HealthcarePlexus Information Systems, Inc.Surgical Information SystemsWellsoft Corporation)

The high acuity information systems (HAIS) are integrated computer based platforms comprising of both software as well as hardware (patient monitoring machines) to aid healthcare providers manage their patients more effectively

Scope of the Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Report

This report studies the High Acuity Information Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the High Acuity Information Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

These systems can either be implemented within a single department (Ex- laboratory, pharmacy, billing etc.) of a healthcare organization or can be extended to cover multiple specialized departments such as an ICU or ED. Since, there is a surge in demand for paperless documentation of clinical data, hospitals across the world are swiftly adopting these systems into their healthcare system. For example, nearly all the hospitals with 200 beds or more in Germany have implemented high acuity information systems in the last decade

The need of these systems arise due to rising number of patient admissions to different departments of a hospital such as critical care/intensive care unit(ICU), emergency department (ED) and operation theatre (OT). Others factors such as rising number of medical errors, rapidly aging population, and favorable government initiatives to implement health IT is also facilitating the growth of the market.

The global High Acuity Information Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of High Acuity Information Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Dragerwerk

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

iMDsoft Inc.

McKesson

MEDHOST

Medical Information Records

Optum

Philips Healthcare

Plexus Information Systems, Inc.

Surgical Information Systems

Wellsoft Corporation

Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Segment by Type

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Operating Rooms (OR)

Emergency Departments (ED)

Other

Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clinical Information System

Intensive Care Unit Information System (ICUIS)

Anesthesia Information System (AIMS)

Patient Monitoring Information System

Surgical Information System

Others

